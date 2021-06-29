Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Slams Crypto as 'Disgusting'

Investor Charlie Munger didn’t mince his cryptocurrency opinion at a Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting in May after an audience member asked whether he still believed crypto was “worthless, artificial gold.”

“I hate the Bitcoin success,” Munger replied. “I don’t welcome a currency that’s so useful to kidnappers and extortionists … nor do I like just shuffling out a few extra billions and billions and billions of dollars to somebody who just invented a new financial product out of thin air.”