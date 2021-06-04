Logo
Chinese Yuan Bitcoin
Where to Buy Chinese Digital Yuan

Jun. 3 2021, Published 10:05 p.m. ET

Cryptocurrencies have been so successful that governments are considering launching their own. We’ve already seen the Federal Reserve flirt with the idea of an official dollar-back cryptocurrency. However, it seems that China managed to beat America to the punch in this regard. China has been ramping out production of its own crypto called the digital yuan, and is giving out millions of dollars’ worth to citizens.

If successful, China could scale up this new cryptocurrency project. Here’s what you need to know about this new national cryptocurrency and whether you can buy some right now.

What is the digital yuan?

As the name suggests, the digital yuan is a cryptocurrency issued by the Chinese central bank. Despite having made all cryptocurrency transactions and mining illegal, China has long considered idea of creating a centralized token it fully controls. As far back as 2014, the CCP has been testing ideas for a national digital currency called the Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP).

Instead of printing banknotes and coins, the DCEP would digitize some of the existing cash in circulation into a stablecoin token. According to the Chinese government, storing cash is expensive and easily counterfeited by criminals. By using a centralized cryptocurrency, it makes it impossible for counterfeiters to create fake digital cash.

For hardcore crypto fans, this flies in the face of the supposed libertarian ideals of Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain in general. Regardless, even anti-crypto governments recognize the practicality of blockchain technology in some form or another.

How is digital yuan distributed?

Digital yuan is being distributed in a two-tier system across the nation's banking sector. At first, the People’s Bank of China will distribute an initial amount of digital yuan to commercial banks across the country. These commercial banks would then be responsible for getting this currency into everyday users. Among other strategies, this includes giving people the option to convert paper cash into digital yuan.

China has already given out millions of dollars in limited, real-world trials in certain cities, including Chengdu, Suzhou, and Shenzhen. This includes a recent announcement of a $6.2 million “lottery” for residents in Beijing, who could win small amounts of digital yuan just by participating.

Where to buy Chinese digital yuan?

It’s almost impossible for non-Chinese residents to receive any digital yuan at the moment. When (or if) China decides to ramp up digital yuan output in a full-scale launch, then it’ll be possible for regular crypto investors to buy this state-sanctioned crypto.

Unfortunately, a lot of scams have popped up claiming that you get buy digital yuan using their app or website. If you see any advertisements or companies claiming to let you trade digital yuan right now, be careful. As of June 2021, the majority of these companies aren't legitimate.

There's also not that much difference between holding digital yuan and the actual currency itself, like a forex trader. However, since the digital yuan is essentially a stablecoin, its price isn’t going to fluctuate. It’s similar to other stablecoins, like Tether, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar and doesn’t move at all. Unless you think prices for the yuan itself are going to skyrocket soon, holding the digital version of said currency isn't going to make you rich.

