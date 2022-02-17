Warren Buffett Once Called Cryptocurrency "Rat Poison" — Has He Changed His Mind?

Seeming to put a nail in the coffin, in 2020, Buffett told CNBC that crypto doesn't have value and cannot produce anything.

However, it would appear the tides have changed Buffett's thoughts regarding crypto. On February 16 of this month, it was reported that Warren Buffett invested $1 billion in Nubank, a bank that caters specifically to crypto. While not a direct investment in any specific coin, it would appear he sees an upside in investing indirectly in the crypto sector.