Best Autonomous Driving Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in 2021

In October 2020, Alphabet subsidiary Waymo won the race to offer the first Level 4 fully autonomous car service in the U.S. Waymo One customers in Phoenix can request completely autonomous rides from Waymo’s fleet of over 300 cars. Waymo plans to extend its service in 2021 and beyond.

While Ford and General Motors were late to recognize the move to EVs, they are making every effort to dominate the autonomous vehicle race. Ford plans to introduce its autonomous vehicles in 2022. These vehicles are based on its fourth-generation autonomous technology in partnership with Argo AI. Ford intends to invest $29 billion in EVs and autonomous vehicles through 2025.

Cruise, a majority-owned self-driving car subsidiary of General Motors, is expected to start production of its driverless shuttle called the Origin in early 2023. General Motors has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with software giant Microsoft to commercialize autonomous vehicles.

It’s dawned on me because $TSLA has essentially failed to keep pace in autonomous driving with Waymo, Xoom, Cruise, etc. they will eventually be forced to license the tech or wait until Auto C-V2X becomes ubiquitous making vehicle communication a major part of their system.

When semiconductor giant Intel acquired Mobileye , an Israeli autonomous driving technology company, for $15.3 billion in 2017, it immediately became a significant contender in the autonomous vehicle market. Mobileye is the world’s top manufacturer of advanced driver-assistance systems.

Volkswagen has invested around $2.6 billion in Argo AI, which plans to launch robo-taxis and autonomous delivery fleets in the U.S. by 2022. Volkswagen has stated that it intends to invest $86 billion in autonomous and EV technologies by 2025.

Baidu, a Chinese internet search giant, became the sixth firm to be awarded a fully autonomous testing permit in California in January and joined Cruise, Waymo, Nuro, Zoox, and AutoX. Since 2016, Baidu has been testing autonomous cars with safety drivers in California.