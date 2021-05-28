Arrival (ARVL) Stock Makes a Good Case for a Long-Term Investment

Among pure-play EV names, Chinese stocks offer a lot of upside given the potential growth in the Chinese EV market and the government support. Among Chinese EV plays , along with NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto are at the forefront. While Tesla is the gold standard in EV names , it seems ripe for more pullbacks in the short to medium term given its China concerns and competitive pressures.

Among the newcomers, Lion Electric (LEV), Lightening eMotors (ZEV), and Canoo (GOEV) seem like good EV bets.

Also, EV charging stocks are a good way to play the rising EV penetration. In this space, ChargePoint, EVBox, and Newborn Acquisition Corp. seem to be good bets.

Apart from the pure-play EV names, legacy automakers are also expected to take an increasing share of the EV market going forward. This puts Volkswagen, Ford, and GM in good stead.