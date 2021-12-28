10 Student Loan Scams to Avoid As We Enter the New Year

6. The Up Front Fee Scam

The U.S. Department of Education offers a substantial amount of free information online, as do schools and other reputable websites. If you’re contacted by a company via phone or email that's looking to collect a fee before providing you with any help, the FTC classifies this as illegal behavior. The FTC warns that if “you pay an up front fee to reduce or get rid of your student loan debt, you might not get any help—or your money back.”