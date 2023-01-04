Shannon Sharpe May Be Retired From the NFL but He's Still Making Millions

Sharpe admitted during the Jan. 4, 2023, taping of Undisputed that he took the day off because Hamlin’s incident “struck him differently.” While Sharpe acknowledged that he has seen a lot happen during games, he added, “I’ve never seen anybody have to be revived and fight for their life on the field.” Speaking of Sharpe’s career, what's his net worth? Keep reading to see how much of a fortune he has amassed from playing and commentating on sports?