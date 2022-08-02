Arizona's MAGA Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Has a Solid Net Worth

Kari Lake is a television journalist who started working in the industry in 1991 as an intern. Lake moved up the ranks as a production assistant, reporter, and weather forecaster at a station in Iowa and then in Illinois. Her reporting career also took her to Arizona, New York, and back to Arizona. In recent years, Lake has become known for spreading false information and staunchly supporting Donald Trump. She announced her run for governor of Arizona on June 1, 2021.

Birthdate: August 23, 1969

Birthplace: Illinois

Education: BA from the University of Iowa

Spouse: Jeff Halperin

Children: 2