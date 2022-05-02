Mike Lindell Tried to Rejoin Twitter, Platform Banned Him Again

Musk has shown his displeasure at Trump’s ban from Twitter at the time of his ban and subsequently as well. While Trump has welcomed Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he has maintained that he doesn't plan to return to the platform and will remain on his social media platform, Truth Social. While Trump might not want to return to Twitter even in the wake of Musk’s takeover, there are many others who were banned previously who might want to test the waters again.