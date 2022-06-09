Here's When the Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of 'Roe v. Wade'
Since 2018, there has been an ongoing dispute between the State of Mississippi and Jackson Women’s Health Organization over a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. After the organization challenged HB 1510 — a Mississippi law that would ban all abortations pre-viability beginning at just 15 weeks — the state appealed to the Supreme Court, giving rise to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
When is the Supreme Court expected to hand down its decision in the Dobbs case?
The Supreme Court could hand down its decision in the ‘Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health’ case by mid-summer.
The Supreme Court, known as the highest court in the land, has had possession of Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health for some time now — and it could issue a ruling on the matter soon. According to Fox News, citizens could learn the fate of a woman’s right to an abortion by the end of June or early July.
The Supreme Court considers cases during three annual terms. The current term, or the April term, began on the first Monday of April and commences on July 17. If the court is eager to hand down its decision on a case that could potentially overturn the federal right to an abortion before taking a recess, it must do so by July 17.
Why is the ‘Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health’ case so important?
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Mississippi, it would overturn the decisions made in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern PA. v. Casey. States would be allowed to issue more stringent bans on abortion and impose stricter regulations thereby making it even harder for a woman to obtain an abortion.
Under current law (and in most states), women are permitted to have an abortion performed before pregnancy is considered viable, meaning the unborn baby stands a chance at survival when outside of the uterus. The current viability period is said to be “between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
However, it should be noted that there are 16 states with abortion bans in effect, preventing a woman from seeking an abortion at 22 weeks or later. Additionally, Planned Parenthood v. Casey gave states the right to regulate abortion services so as long as they don't place an “undue burden” on a woman who wishes to have an abortion.
Many states have acted on that right by putting into place various restrictions including “counseling, ultrasound and waiting period requirements, parental notification and consent requirements, restrictions on insurance coverage for abortion, and regulations specific to facilities and clinicians providing abortions,” reports Kaiser Family Foundation.
How will ‘Dobbs v. Jackson’ be decided?
If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Thomas E. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health, it would allow the state and others to ban all abortions after 15 weeks since the first day of the last menstrual period (LMP).
While Mississippi has acknowledged that it would allow exceptions in the case of “medical emergencies and severe fetal abnormality,” it wouldn’t provide them for pregnancies stemming from rape or incest.
Although the Supreme Court has yet to decide on the case, a leaked draft of the court’s decision indicated that it would overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision Mississippi claims is “outdated.” The leaked document is said to be authentic, though “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” according to a statement issued by the court.