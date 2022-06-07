How the Jane Collective Avoided Prison Time for Providing Abortions Before Roe

Jeanne Galatzer-Levy was one of the Jane members arrested in the ensuing raid. “It turns out that I had a long, very sincere talk with the woman who had turned us in, which really pissed me off later,” Galatzer-Levy said in a 1999 interview, according to the Chicago Women’s Liberation Union Herstory Project. “I didn’t know. I mean, of course I didn’t know. But she was having ambivalent feelings about it, so I was really very helpful. Later, I wanted to kill her, I was so pissed off.”