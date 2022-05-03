Who Are the Supreme Court Justices Who Decided Roe v. Wade?

With a leaked draft opinion signaling that the U.S. Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, is poised to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights decision will likely not reach its 50th anniversary next year.

In 1973, a 7-2 ruling by Chief Justice Warren E. Burger's court, ruled that states could not prohibit abortion within the first trimester and that restrictions in the second and third trimester must take into account the health of the pregnant individual.