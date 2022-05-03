What the Expected Roe v. Wade Overturn Will Mean and What Happens Next

Though the U.S. Supreme Court hasn't released an official opinion on the matter of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization yet, a leaked draft opinion authored by Justice Alito suggests the court has voted to overrule Roe v. Wade as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey ruling. It's rare but not unprecedented for a SCOTUS decision to overturn a previous court's decision, though it has happened in a few landmark cases.

If the contents of the draft opinion turn out to be close to the court's official majority opinion, what will overturning Roe v. Wade mean for Americans' abortion rights? The simple answer is that it depends on where in the country you live and how much money you have.