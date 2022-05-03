Overturning Roe v. Wade Could Impact Abortion Pill Companies

When the abortion pills are taken within eight weeks of pregnancy, they are 94 percent–98 percent effective in terminating a pregnancy, reports Planned Parenthood. The pill is less effective if the pregnancy is farther along. For women who are 10 weeks pregnant, the abortion pill is only about 87 percent effective, and they may need an extra dose of the medication to terminate the pregnancy. The abortion pill isn't recommended for women who are past 10 weeks in their pregnancy.