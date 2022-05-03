If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, These 13 States Have Abortion "Trigger Bans"

Though the document is an opinion, it has many convinced that the overturning of Roe v. Wade is imminent. According to The Washington Post, Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed that the document is authentic. However, the opinion isn't a final judgment. "...It doe not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," stated Roberts. He also said, "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."