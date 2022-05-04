How to Find an Abortion Rights Protest Near You and Other Ways to Join the Fight

Recent polling suggests more than half of Americans support abortion access, so the May 2 news that SCOTUS is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade has understandably stoked a great deal of anger from pro-choice supporters. Impromptu protests sprouted up near courthouses, legislative buildings, and town halls across the country on May 3, with more organized rallies and demonstrations to follow.

It's likely abortion rights protests will continue leading up to and following when the Supreme Court hands down its official ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Here are some tips to find an abortion rally near you.