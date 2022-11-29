Fox News’ Lauren Green Once Competed for the Miss America Title
When it comes to Fox News’ chief religion correspondent Lauren Green’s track record, we must admit it's impressive. Since joining Fox News Channel (FNC) in 1996, Green has provided live coverage for major religious events including the election of Pope Francis in 2013 and the beautification of Pope John Paul II from Rome in 2011. So, how much has Green made from her career so far?
Is Green a millionaire? What does her salary look like? If you’re a fan of Green and want to know more about her personal life, including her net worth, keep reading for all the details.
What is Lauren Green’s net worth?
While the average Fox News reporter’s salary is said to be somewhere around $66,229, according to Glassdoor, it’s safe to assume Green earns more given her high net worth and tenure with the company.
Although Green isn’t considered a founding anchor at Fox News like Eric Shawn, she has been with the network for decades and may be earning somewhere close to what Shawn is, which many speculate to be between $75,000 and $100,000 (or higher).
While Green currently serves as a correspondent for Fox News and is based in the New York bureau, she has also filled other prominent positions at the network. She served as a headline anchor for Fox & Friends, a weekday morning news show now hosted by Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt.
Green also served as a guest panelist on Red Eye during the time Greg Gutfeld was hosting it (from 2007–2015). Over the course of her career, Green has built her net worth up to an astounding $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Lauren Susan Green
Chief Religion Correspondent for Fox News
Net worth: $2 million
While many recognize Lauren Green for providing live coverage of global religious events, she’s also a talented pianist. In 2017, Green even published the book Lighthouse Faith: God as a Living Reality in a World Immersed in Fog.
Birthdate: June 1958
Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minn.
Education: Graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism
Earned a degree in piano performance from the University of Minnesota
Spouse: Ted Nikolis
Kids: 0
Lauren Green is a skilled pianist and author and participated in beauty pageants.
Before Green joined Fox News in 1996, she worked as a weekend news anchor at WBBM-TV (CBS-2) in Chicago, according to her Fox News bio. Before that, she served as a general assignment reporter at KSTP-TV (ABC-5) in St. Paul, Minn. between 1988 and 1993. Green is also a skilled pianist. She earned a degree in piano performance from the University of Minnesota.
When Green isn’t working as a religion correspondent for one of the largest news networks in the U.S., she acts as a “reputable concert pianist.” In the past, Green has had the opportunity to interview well-known individuals in the classical music world including Pierre Boulez and Placido Domingo, and she also released her own album, Classic Beauty, in 2004.
As if Green’s portfolio wasn’t diverse enough, the Fox News chief religion correspondent was also a beauty pageant contestant some years ago. In 1984, Green won the title of Miss Minnesota, and the following year, she was named the third runner-up in the Miss America contest.
Lauren Green is married to New York attorney Ted Nikolis.
In 2015, Green and Nikolis said their “I do’s” during a “Big Fat Greek Orthodox Cathedral Wedding” in New York City, as the StarTribune describes it. Although the couple doesn’t have children, they seem to be very focused on their careers. Nikolis, who was born in Flushing, N.Y. in 1954 and was admitted to the bar in 1987, currently works as an attorney at Merle, Brown, and Nakamura PC in N.Y.