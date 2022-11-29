Fox News’ Lauren Green Once Competed for the Miss America Title

In 2015, Green and Nikolis said their “I do’s” during a “Big Fat Greek Orthodox Cathedral Wedding” in New York City, as the StarTribune describes it. Although the couple doesn’t have children, they seem to be very focused on their careers. Nikolis, who was born in Flushing, N.Y. in 1954 and was admitted to the bar in 1987, currently works as an attorney at Merle, Brown, and Nakamura PC in N.Y.