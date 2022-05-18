FOX’s Greg Gutfeld’s Long Career in Media Has Built His Wealth

Greg Gutfeld spent years as a magazine staff writer and editor-in-chief. Gutfeld’s FOX News Channel career began with his hosting of the late-night program Red Eye in 2007. By 2011, he was also a regular panelist on FOX’s The Five, and in 2015, Gutfeld premiered his talk show, The Greg Gutfeld Show, which was rebranded in 2021 to Gutfeld! His ratings have regularly been better than those of late-night competitors Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Birthdate: Sept.12, 1964

Education: University of California, Berkeley

Spouse: Elena Moussa