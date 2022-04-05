Dana Perino: Former White House Press Secretary Is a Fox News Host

Perino was the final press secretary for former President George W. Bush and the second woman to hold the job in White House history, following Bill Clinton’s press secretary Dee Dee Myers.

According to an archived Washington Post profile, Perino had White House ambitions from a young age. When Perino was 6 years old, she stood on a milk crate in her family’s driveway in the suburbs of Dallas, Colo., waved an American flag, and said, “I’m going to work in the White House.”