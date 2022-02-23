Juan Williams Said He Left ‘The Five’ to Be Close to Home—Was That the Only Reason?

Now, Williams is listed as a senior political analyst on Fox News’ website, which states that he appears across the channel’s daytime and primetime shows. “My work as a Fox News political analyst will continue,” he said in his farewell speech on The Five. “You know, it’s been going on seven years since I have been a daily host of this show. The show’s popularity has grown every single year, so thank you. Thank you so much, to you, the viewers. Thank you.”