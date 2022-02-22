Former Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dies at 73

Beckel, the former co-host of The Five, passed away from undisclosed causes. On Feb. 21, 2022, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity broke the news on Beckel’s death after receiving a call from the former political commentator’s son, Alex Beckel. Hannity proceeded to discuss how close the two were by saying he had given Beckel a key to his home. Although the two didn’t always share the same political views, they were good friends.