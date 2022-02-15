Laura Ingraham Poised to Stay on Fox News “For Years to Come,” Despite Controversies

Laura Ingraham currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, having joined the cable channel in 2007. She’s also the host of podcast The Laura Ingraham Show and the co-host of Fox Nation show Laura & Raymond.

Birthdate: June 19, 1963

Hometown: Glastonbury, Conn.

Education: B.A. from Dartmouth College, J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law

Children: Maria, Michael, and Nikolai