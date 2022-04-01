Jen Psaki Leaving White House Press Secretary Job for MSNBC Role: Report

Earlier on Friday, April 1, Axios reported that Psaki is nearing a deal with the cable news channel, with whom she has had exclusive talks, and will leave the White House around May of this year. A source familiar with the matter also corroborated the news to CNBC.

According to the Axios report, Psaki hasn’t formally announced her departure to the White House press team but has informed some senior Biden administration officials about the upcoming career move.