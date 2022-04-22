Jesse Watters Has Been a Fox News Host for 20 Years, Is Worth Millions

Jesse Watters Has Been a Fox News Host for 20 Years, Is Worth MillionsBy Kathryn Underwood
Apr. 22 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A part of several Fox News Channel programs including The Five, Jesse Watters has been part of the Fox News family since 2002. He has appeared on The O’Reilly Factor and Watters’ World and now hosts Jesse Watters Primetime. The television personality also wrote a New York Times bestseller, How I Saved The World. What is his net worth?
Jesse Watters
Television Host, Author
Net worth: $5 Million
Jesse Watters has been a part of the Fox News Channel since 2002 when he started out as a production assistant. His first on-camera appearance was in 2003 on The O’Reilly Factor. He continued doing this as part of a segment called Watters’ World, where he interviewed passersby on the street about a wide range of topics. Watters’ World eventually became a stand-alone show. Watters now hosts Jesse Watters Primetime and co-hosts The Five.
Birthdate: July 9, 1978
Education: BA in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT
Spouse: Emma DiGiovine (married 2019)
Children: 3
Jesse Watters co-hosts "The Five" and also has his own primetime program.
On the Fox network’s panel show The Five, Watters is a co-host alongside Gret Gutfeld, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, and various rotating hosts. He took a co-host slot in 2017. On the early evening program, Watters has a recurring segment of "Mom Texts" in which he shares texts his liberal-leaning mother sends to him during the show.
On Jesse Watters Primetime, which airs at 7:00 p.m. ET, he speaks with “newsmakers from across the country” giving Americans “a show where straight talk is the only talk, and the obvious will never be left unsaid.”
Jesse Watters has drawn criticism for views shared on the air.
In 2017, Watters made a false claim that John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, was responsible for email thefts because he used "password" as the password. He has also been criticized for questionable comments about Ivanka Trump, possible support of QAnon, and suggestions of violence toward Dr. Anthony Fauci (which he defended as being metaphorical).
Watters published his book “How I Saved The World” in 2021.
In 2021, Watters published his book entitled How I Saved The World. According to the book’s description on Amazon, he explains suggestions for “overcoming left-wing radicalism” and “saving the world from social justice warriors and the deep state.” The book became a number one New York Times bestseller, likely giving Watters a nice payday.
Jesse Watters shared on "The Five" how he got his wife to go out with him.
Watters shocked some viewers during an episode of The Five in which he explained how he convinced his second wife Emma to date him. People magazine explained that Watters told the story of letting the air out of Emma DiGiovine’s tires (the two had been working together at the time).
Co-host Greg Gutfeld jokingly called Watters “the Zodiac Killer” while Jeanine Pirro questioned whether he had used this tactic in the past. Watters reasoned with his co-hosts, “It has a happy ending! We’re married!”
Twitter user @DecodingFoxNews called Watters out for this behavior, calling it “stalker nonsense.”
Jesse Watters has been married twice.
Watters’ first marriage to Noelle Inguagiato ended in divorce in 2018. He has twin daughters with his ex-wife. He married Emma DiGiovine in December 2019 and they had a son together in April 2021.