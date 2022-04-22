Jesse Watters Has Been a Fox News Host for 20 Years, Is Worth Millions

Jesse Watters has been a part of the Fox News Channel since 2002 when he started out as a production assistant. His first on-camera appearance was in 2003 on The O’Reilly Factor. He continued doing this as part of a segment called Watters’ World, where he interviewed passersby on the street about a wide range of topics. Watters’ World eventually became a stand-alone show. Watters now hosts Jesse Watters Primetime and co-hosts The Five.

Birthdate: July 9, 1978

Education: BA in History from Trinity College in Hartford, CT

Spouse: Emma DiGiovine (married 2019)

Children: 3