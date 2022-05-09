Geraldo Rivera Calls Greg Gutfeld an “Insulting Punk” in Abortion Debate

On The Five on May 4, Rivera and Gutfeld disagreed about the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion draft that would overturn Roe. v. Wade. And as the two men grew heated, Rivera even called Gutfeld an “insulting punk,” as HuffPost reports. Gutfeld argued that pro-choice people “don’t have the balls to state their case plainly” and should just say they “prefer freedom over fetuses.” He also said that those who support a woman’s right to abortion are “more concerned about what they will lose than what they will gain.”