Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn and Husband Peter Doocy Announce Pregnancy Live on Air

Correspondent Hillary Vaughn of Fox News and husband Peter Doocy stole the spotlight from Steve Doocy, Peter’s dad, last week. Steve was promoting The Simply Happy Cookbook, his latest cookbook collaboration with his wife Kathy Doocy, on Fox & Friends.

But Steve, a co-host of the morning show, seemed happy to help share the news on Friday, Sept. 16., that his son and daughter-in-law are expecting a baby.