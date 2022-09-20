Fox News’ Hillary Vaughn and Husband Peter Doocy Announce Pregnancy Live on Air
Correspondent Hillary Vaughn of Fox News and husband Peter Doocy stole the spotlight from Steve Doocy, Peter’s dad, last week. Steve was promoting The Simply Happy Cookbook, his latest cookbook collaboration with his wife Kathy Doocy, on Fox & Friends.
But Steve, a co-host of the morning show, seemed happy to help share the news on Friday, Sept. 16., that his son and daughter-in-law are expecting a baby.
“This food is particularly good if you are really hungry,” Steve said of the cookbook recipes. The recipes included Vaughn’s recipe for Chicken Olé, which she described as an enchilada-lasagna mash-up.
“And Hillary is hungry all the time,” Peter added.
Then Vaughn offered the breaking news. “That’s because I’m eating for two,” she said. “We’re having a baby!”
Hillary Vaughn and Peter Doocy got married in 2021.
Vaughn is a correspondent for Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, and she’s based in Los Angeles, according to her Fox News bio.
Peter, meanwhile, is the Fox News White House correspondent. He has had terse interactions with both President Joe Biden and Jen Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary.
The soon-to-be-parents tied the knot in April 2021 at Montage Hotels’ Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, S.C. If that venue sounds familiar, you may be remembering that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had a wedding ceremony there in 2019.
The bride, groom, and father of the groom all posted wedding photos on Instagram on April 26, 2021. “Life with you takes the cake!” Vaughn wrote, captioning a photo of herself and her new husband cutting their wedding cake.
Peter, meanwhile, went for a pun: “She said ‘I DOocy’!” he wrote in his caption.
And Steve waxed sentimental as he posted another pic from the cake-cutting. “Peter Doocy got married!” the proud dad wrote in his Instagram post. “Welcome to the Doocy family, Hillary Vaughn. We are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate [Peter] and [Hillary] as their adventure begins!”
Other Fox News stars are sending their congratulations.
When Peter posted a video of the pregnancy reveal on his Instagram account, other Fox News personalities left congratulatory comments.
“GIRLDAD,” Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner wrote in one comment, for example. “I’m so thrilled for you guys. Welcome to the best part of your lives!”
Martha MacCallum, host of Fox News’ The Story, added, “Congratulations, Papa and Mama!”
“Congratulations guys!” wrote Bret Baier, host of Fox News’ Special Report.
Meanwhile, Janice Dean, the senior meteorologist for the cable channel, said that the news was “amazing,” and Fox News contributor Guy Benson commented with three heart-eye emojis.
On Friday’s episode of Fox & Friends, Vaughn and Peter showed off a sonogram image of the baby, adding that their due date is at the end of January 2023. Looks like there will be one more Doocy to eat Steve’s “Iowa Caucus Casserole” recipe.