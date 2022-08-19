Fox Business’ Hillary Vaughn Married Into a Fox News Family
In recent weeks, Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn has reported on the coal industry’s reaction to government spending on renewable energy, Google’s pilot program to exempt federal political emails from spam, and the impact of gas prices on workers’ paychecks. But what about her paycheck? What is Vaughn’s salary from Fox News Media?
Unfortunately, Vaughn’s salary is under wraps. But we do have an idea of how much she might be earning now, more than half a decade into her Fox Business career.
Plus, as you’ll see below, Vaughn has family members on the Fox News payroll, too.
Hillary Vaughn gained experience in Fox News’ Junior Reporter Program.
Vaughn’s Fox Business bio shows that she joined the network in 2016 after participating in the second class of Fox News’ Junior Reporter Program. According to Multichannel News, Vaughn started the program in 2013, when the program was still named the Ailes Junior Reporters Program after the late, now-disgraced Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.
Ailes launched the program in 2013 after recognizing that “there wasn’t any real network pathway for aspiring on-air journalists,” Sharri Berg, then senior vice president of news operation and services at Fox News, told Multichannel News.
At the time, 500 applicants submitted resumes and DVDs of their on-air work for admission into the program’s second class. Vaughn was one of five individuals admitted for the two-year program, for which she was stationed in Manchester, N.H.
In 2016, Vaughn joined Fox Business as a reporter, and Fox News reporters earn an estimated $62k per year.
Vaughn joined Fox Business as a reporter in 2016, her bio says, and she has covered events like former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral services. During the 2020 presidential race, she traveled to key voting states throughout the country, reporting on hot-button issues for voters. And in the run-up to the 2020 Iowa caucuses, she contributed reporting to the “American Dream” series on Fox News Audio’ Fox News Rundown podcast.
Now Vaughn a correspondent for Fox Business, based in Washington D.C. Although her salary isn't publicly available, Glassdoor data shows that the estimated median salary for reporters at Fox News is $62,327 per year.
She married Peter Doocy in April 2021.
According to Deseret News, Vaughn married Peter Doocy in South Carolina in April 2021. Doocy is a White House correspondent for Fox News and the son of Steve Doocy, who co-hosts the Fox News morning program Fox & Friends.
The Deseret News also reported that Steve was the best man at Peter’s wedding, for which he delivered a poem that he wrote and a speech that included “a zinger that President Joe Biden unwittingly provided.” (Biden called Peter a “one-horse pony” in December 2020 after a question about the federal investigation into Hunter Biden. And in a hot-mic moment this January, Biden referred to Peter as “a stupid son of a bitch” after a question about inflation as a political liability.)