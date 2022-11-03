Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Signs the Deal of a Lifetime With CAA — What’s She Worth Now?

Jessica Tarlov has developed quite a list of accomplishments. Aside from contributing to Fox News shows, she signed a deal with CAA in November 2022. She also partnered with Douglas E. Schoen to write America in the Age of Trump.

Birthdate: March 9, 1984

Birthplace: Manhattan, N.Y.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in History from Bryn Mawr College, two master’s degrees in political science and public policy, and a Ph.D. in government from the London School of Economics and Political Science

Spouse: Brian McKenna

Kids: 1