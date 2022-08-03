Fox News Host Harris Faulkner Has a High Net Worth and Salary

Manchin and Faulkner had choice words for each other during an interview on Fox News. Faulkner said, "You've got a president whose approval rating is like as low as Congress's." She also said, "No offense, but when you get into the 30s nobody is that popular and that's the president." Manchin retorted asking if she was afraid that they "were going to do something that'll help our country." She said, "Of course not. My father served. Are you kidding?"