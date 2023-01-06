TODAY's Al Roker Thanks Wife Deborah Roberts for Staying by His Side

Roker credited his wife, Deborah Roberts, for being by his side and helping care for him during his medical scare.

“What Deborah did the most for me was, I had no idea how bad off I was. I thought I was doing pretty good,” Roker told his TODAY co-hosts. “I’m grateful to have this woman by my side.”

Let's learn some more about Roberts. What's her net worth? Keep reading for all the details.