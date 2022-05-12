Craig Melvin Is Absent From the ‘Today’ Show — Here's Why

Craig Melvin Is Absent From the ‘Today’ Show — Here's WhyBy Kathryn Underwood
May. 12 2022, Published 10:52 a.m. ET
As one of the co-hosts of Today, Craig Melvin has been missing from several episodes of the NBC morning program. Melvin’s fans may have speculated about the reason for his absence, given that he recently departed his MSNBC post. On May 10, Melvin called in on the Today show to explain his absence. So, why isn't Melvin on the Today show right now?
Melvin isn’t leaving Today permanently. A few days after the show’s lead co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced her positive COVID-19 test result, Melvin announced he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Three of his family members have also tested positive for the virus.
Craig Melvin, his wife, and children all tested positive for COVID-19.
During his Facetime interview with fellow Today show hosts, Melvin talked about his family. He has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife Lindsey Czarniak and children Delano and Sybil. All four of them are isolating at home together.
Melvin spoke to his colleagues about how he, his wife, and his children are doing so far with their COVID-positive status. He noted that he and Czarniak have somewhat worse symptoms, but that everyone’s symptoms overall are fairly mild, consisting mainly of coughs and fatigue.
When the Today show hosts wondered aloud why Melvin agreed to appear via FaceTime while dealing with illness, he jokingly said, “Our producers can be very persuasive.”
Melvin is vaccinated and boosted.
One question everyone asks upon a new COVID-19 diagnosis is whether the person was vaccinated or not. Melvin said that they are all vaccinated and boosted against the virus and expressed gratitude that their symptoms weren’t worse. “Compared to what some other folks are dealing with, it’s not that bad.”
While absent from ‘Today,’ Melvin is spending time with his family.
The family is spending plenty of time together, with all four of them having COVID-19 simultaneously. Melvin said that they’re passing the time by watching a lot of TV and movies and trying to get outdoors in their backyard as well.
Sheinelle Jones, another Today host, encouraged Melvin to take advantage of the unexpected extra time with his wife and children, even while ill. She explained, “These kind of moments don’t happen every day…find the silver lining in all of it.”
“The kids are thoroughly enjoying the sleepovers and the episodes and uninterrupted time with Mom and Dad,” Melvin reflected. He did admit that having to care for sick kids while both he and his wife are also sick is tough.
He explained, “Let me tell you something, you get small kids stuck in a house all day, multiple days, and they’re a little sick, and you’re a little sick, your wife’s a little sick, this is work.”
Craig Melvin is a regular host of ‘Today.’
Melvin has been a regular co-host for Today’s third hour of programming each weekday, and recently stepped down from his other major position at MSNBC. He also reports the news during the other portions of Today and covered both the 2016 Summer Olympics and the 2018 Winter Olympics.