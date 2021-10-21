Can COVID-19 Vaccines Be Mixed?

The FDA has approved three versions of the COVID-19 vaccine for use. These include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna , and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen. While once limited in quantity, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all individuals aged 12 and older.

All vaccines, apart from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, initially required that two shots be administered, with booster shots as a recommendation for some. Who is eligible to receive a booster shot, and is it safe to mix COVID-19 vaccines?

If you received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine , which is administered in two doses, 21 days apart, it's recommended that you wait at least six months before receiving a booster shot. While the FDA and CDC recommend individuals who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine also receive the Pfizer booster shot ( clinical trials have shown it increases your immune response to the virus), the vaccine isn’t available to everyone.

If you received the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you aren’t eligible for a booster shot (of the same kind) at this time. However, this might change after a federal advisory group recommended that both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna booster shots be approved, according to The New York Times .

Here's what research shows on mixing COVID-19 vaccines

While the FDA and CDC recommend individuals follow up their initial COVID-19 vaccine with a booster shot of the same kind, the FDA is reportedly “planning to allow Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster from the one they initially received.”

According to a study, those who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days after receiving the Moderna booster shot.” The New York Times said the study also showed that those who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and followed it up with a booster of the same kind only saw a “fourfold increase in their antibody levels.”

The New York Times reported the FDA is expected to authorize the use of boosters for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson by Oct. 21, and possibly allow individuals to mix COVID-19 vaccines. If the CDC and FDA approve the “mix and match” method, millions of Americans might become eligible for a booster shot.