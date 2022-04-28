Children Under 5 May Soon Be Eligible for Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel, issued a statement regarding the company’s latest advancement. He said, “We are proud to share that we have initiated our EUA [emergency use authorization) submission for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children.” Bancel added, “We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers."