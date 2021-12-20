Which Vaccines Are Effective Against Omicron? Pfizer and Moderna

Experts think that since the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has too many mutations, it will spread quickly. There's still uncertainty regarding the omicron variant. A lot of research is underway to evaluate its transmissibility, severity, and reinfection risk. The vaccines helped quell the COVID-9 pandemic and people are looking towards vaccines again in hopes that they will help slow the spread of the omicron variant too. Which vaccines are effective against the omicron variant?