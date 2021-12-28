The Term 'Fully Vaccinated' Might Include a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine

As other countries go ahead with a fourth COVID-19 shot, health experts in the U.S. don't think it will be necessary. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that it's too early to be thinking about the necessity of a fourth dose. He added that the priority is to track the longevity and durability of the protection afforded by the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.