Fans Want to Know More About David Muir's Facial Transformation

For starters, it wouldn’t be farfetched to assume Muir had a rhinoplasty performed. Although the news anchor has yet to confirm any of the rumors surrounding his thinner-looking nose, rhinoplasties are typically one way to achieve the look. Back in 2020, Muir was captured on video with facial bruising. Because there were no reports of the news anchor getting into an accident, many connect the bruising to cosmetic surgery.