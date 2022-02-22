Only Some Cosmetic Surgeries Are Tax Deductible

In Publication 502, the IRS states that you generally can’t include cosmetic surgery in your medical expenses unless that cosmetic surgery is “necessary to improve a deformity arising from, or directly related to, a congenital abnormality, a personal injury resulting from an accident or trauma, or a disfiguring disease.” That means that esthetic changes such as facelifts, hair transplants, hair removal, and liposuction usually can't be included in your medical expenses.