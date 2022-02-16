Should I Amend My Tax Return for a Small Amount?

In the past, amended returns had to be filled out by hand and posted to the IRS for processing. Taxpayers who like to do everything electronically will be happy to know that the IRS changed the rules on e-filing amended returns in 2021. Form 1040-X, Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, can now be filed electronically using available tax software products. Keep in mind that not all tax preparation software participates in e-filing for amended returns, though.