Home > Media & Entertainment Source: The Weeknd FB What's the Most Expensive Super Bowl Halftime Show? By Kathryn Underwood Feb. 10 2023, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl is a highlight of the NFL season each year, but millions of Americans who tune in aren't in it to watch touchdowns and tackles. Plenty of others enjoy Super Bowl parties and halftime shows. And given the massive celebrity status of the halftime headliners, how much did the most expensive Super Bowl halftime show cost?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

First of all, looking at a ranking of the most expensive halftime shows doesn't mean the Super Bowl halftime performers actually made much money from the coveted gig. This only indicates how much was spent, not necessarily what the NFL spent or the artist was paid. The NFL covers halftime show "expenses and production costs," according to a 2016 interview.

6. Beyonce (2013): $600,000

Source: Beyonce Facebook Beyonce headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

The sixth-highest cost for a Super Bowl NFL halftime show is Beyonce's 2013 performance in New Orleans. Her bandmates from Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, also appeared, along with plenty of backup dancers, of course.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

5. Lady Gaga (2017): $10 Million

Source: Getty Lady Gaga's halftime performance was one of the most expensive thus far.

In 2017, Lady Gaga put on quite the NFL halftime show with abbreviated renditions of songs like "Just Dance," "Love Game," and "Edge of Glory." Her memorable entrance from the roof, perched on a gold trapeze, likely added to the cost of her performance which totaled about $10 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

4. Aerosmith and *NSYNC (2001): $11 million

Source: Aerosmith FB Aerosmith

Aerosmith took the Super Bowl halftime stage in 2001 with *NSYNC to the tune of around $11 million, sources say. The game and show took place in Tampa on Jan. 28, 2001. Titling the show "The Kings of Rock and Pop," the Super Bowl halftime performers also welcomed to the stage Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

3. Prince (2007): $12 million

Source: Prince FB Prince's Super Bowl halftime performance cost about $12 million, or $1 million per minute.

In Miami on Feb. 4, 2007, Prince wowed audiences in what many believe to be the ultimate NFL halftime show. He brought on the Florida A&M marching band as well. He's remembered for performing during a downpour, the first rain to hit a Super Bowl halftime show in history. He concluded the epic medley of songs of his and other artists with the weather-appropriate hit "Purple Rain."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

2. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020): $13 million

Source: Facebook Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime performers were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, whose revealing costumes brought equal parts dismay and approval from viewers during and after the show. It's currently listed as the second-most-expensive Super Bowl halftime show, with a total price tag of $13 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

1. The Weeknd (2021): $17 million

Source: Getty Images The Weeknd's performance set was featured in a Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame exhibit.

The Weeknd took the Super Bowl halftime stage in Tampa in 2021. The artist, who frequently wears bandages and prosthetics during performances, let his real face show for his performance. He transformed the field into a cityscape and spent reportedly around $7 million of his personal funds to make the show a "cinematic experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Super Bowl 2021 halftime show featured performances of "Can't Feel My Face," "Save Your Tears," and "Blinding Lights."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023?

This year, for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., Rihanna will present the NFL halftime show. According to sources, her show will be 13 minutes long, and she's expected to perform some of her greatest hits. She told Apple Music that the hardest part of planning the show was determining the setlist of songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna spoke of her infant son as a motivator for her to accept the job. She previously turned down the chance to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 in support of Colin Kaepernick for his anti-racism stance.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Super Bowl halftime performers receive benefits other than payment from the NFL.