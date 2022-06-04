Prince Died in 2016, but His Estate’s Probate Case Is Still Ongoing

As we approach Prince’s birthday — the singer-songwriter would have turned 64 on Tuesday, June 7 — his hometown of Minneapolis, Minn., is still keeping his legacy alive. On Thursday, June 2, Minneapolitans got their first glimpse of artist Hiero Veiga’s 100-foot Prince mural in the city.

Meanwhile, Prince’s heirs are still sorting out his estate. A recent valuation determined how much Prince’s estate was worth, for example, and a judge formalized his heirs’ split into two camps.