Jason Hanold Contributed $20K to Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe — Who Is He?

As of Jan. 4, 2023, over $6.3 million in donations have been made to the GoFundMe page, which had an original goal of $2,500. The top donation of $20,000 came from Jason Hanold. Hanold’s generous gift was even higher than donations from other NFL players such as Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, and Tom Brady. Who is Jason Hanold? Keep reading to find out!