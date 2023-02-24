Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: XFL Facebook Are You Ready For Some Football? The XFL Season Has Started By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 24 2023, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Sad that the NFL season is over? No worries, you can get your football fix over the next few months by watching XFL games.

The XFL is a professional minor football league with eight teams that play between February and May. The XFL has been on hiatus since the 2020 season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the league’s 2023 season officially kicked off on Feb. 18.

How much do XFL Players make?

XFL players make a lot less than players in the NFL. According to Pro Football Network, XFL players earn a base salary of $59,000, plus $5,000 per game and $1,000 per win. Compare that to the about $860,000 median salary for an NFL player.

The compensation for players in the other minor football league, the United States Football League (USFL), is $5,350 weekly.

Who is the highest-paid XFL player?

The highest-paid XFL player reportedly is Brett Hundley, a former Green Bay Packers quarterback. Hundley was the Packer’s fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a backup quarterback with the Packers for three years and played nine games in 2017 after Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone.

XFL: Las Vegas Vipers Sign Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Hundley https://t.co/xJsdGpcffB — Roger Kelly (@RogerKelly18) February 17, 2023

After Hundley was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, he went on to have short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints.

In January, Hundley signed on as quarterback for the Vegas Vipers XFL team. He’ll earn $200,000 playing for the team, according to The Sun.

Who owns the XFL?

Former professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is part owner of the XFL. Johnson and his ex-wife and business partner, Dany Garcia, partnered with investment firm RedBird Capital to purchase the league in 2020 for about $15 million.

The XFL was initially founded in 2001 as a joint venture between NBC and the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). WWF’s Vince McMahon and NBC executive Dick Ebersol were at the helm. However, the league only played for one season before folding.

McMahon revived the XFL in 2018 through his company Alpha Entertainment, which he created by selling $100 million of his WWE stock. He vowed that the new version of the XFL would be much different than it had been in the past.

“Forget what we did with the XFL. That was a long time ago,” McMahon told The New York Times in 2018. “I am very committed to this, and it’s going to take more than $100 million to do this league.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was too much for the XFL, and the league declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2020. That’s when Johnson and his partners stepped in to buy the league.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

What are the requirements for joining the XFL league?