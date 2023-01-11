Vince McMahon Is Worth Billions Thanks to Years With WWE
Vince McMahon has faced scrutiny over his past business dealings including sexual misconduct allegations while at the helm of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE). The disgraced CEO stepped away in July, handing the reins to his daughter Stephanie McMahon. Here's a look at Vince McMahon's net worth and career over the years.
McMahon ran the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), later named World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for decades. The lucrative career has made McMahon extremely wealthy. Keep reading for all the details on his net worth.
What's Vince McMahon's net worth?
Most sources peg McMahon's net worth somewhere between a $1.8 billion (Celebrity Net Worth) and $2.9 billion (Forbes).
Vincent Kennedy McMahon
WWE Chairman; businessman; wrestling performer and promoter
Net worth: $2.9 billion
Vince McMahon is the longtime chairman of WWE. Though not raised by his biological father, he met the elder Vince McMahon at age 12 and eventually followed in his career footsteps into the professional wrestling industry. He saw the company through its years as WWF and then the change to WWE, but in July 2022 resigned as CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations. His daughter was a temporary co-CEO, and in January 2023 he returned to chair the WWE board of directors.
Birthdate: Aug. 24, 1945
Birthplace: Pinehurst, N.C.
Education: BA from East Carolina University
Spouse: Linda Edwards McMahon
Children: 2 (Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon)
Here's a look at Vince McMahon's early life.
McMahon was born in North Carolina and was largely raised by his mother and various stepfathers. However, at age 12, he met Vincent J. McMahon, his father. He eventually bought the WWF from the elder McMahon in 1982.
Who is Vince McMahon's wife?
McMahon's wife is Linda (Edwards) McMahon, whom he married in 1966. They met as teenagers and later had two children, Shane and Stephanie. His wife and children were all heavily involved in WWE. Stephanie was an interim co-CEO in 2022 and resigned in January 2023.
Around the time the sexual misconduct allegations broke around McMahon in June 2022, some outlets reported that Linda and McMahon were separated, despite being legally married. Linda was also the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), appointed by former President Trump.
What are some key Vince McMahon endorsements over the years?
McMahon endorsements include:
- International Association of Arena Managers
- World Bodybuilding Federation (1990-1993)
- WWE Network, donations to American Crossroads
- America Rising
- Donald J. Trump Foundation
- Vince & Linda McMahon Family Foundation Inc.
McMahon has also made notable charitable contributions:
- $5 million to the now-dissolved Donald J. Trump Foundation
- Fishburne Military School
- Sacred Heart University
- East Carolina University
- Make-A-Wish Foundation
- Susan G. Komen for the Cure
Vince McMahon reportedly paid women for their silence about misconduct.
In 2022, reports of an alleged affair with a WWE employee surfaced. McMahon reportedly paid this woman $3 million in "hush money." She also signed a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA, prohibiting her from talking about her relationship to the CEO.
McMahon's retirement in July 2022 was largely prompted by the revelation of the sexual misconduct allegations, and that he had failed to record payments from his personal funds of $19.6 million in NDAs. Later, it was learned that $5 million of this had gone to Trump's charity.
Vince McMahon also tried to create and resurrect the XFL in football.
McMahon has tried other sports-business ventures, including founding the XFL in 2018. It's a minor football league consisting of eight teams across the U.S. (McMahon attempted to revive the original XFL that launched in 2001).
The XFL was short-lived, shutting down briefly, then starting up again only to be stopped due to COVID-19. Although the pandemic was a factor, it's reported that McMahon hoped to get out of the deal before COVID-19 hit. New XFL owners include Dany Garcia, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and RedBird Capital.