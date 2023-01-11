Vince McMahon Is Worth Billions Thanks to Years With WWE

Vince McMahon is the longtime chairman of WWE. Though not raised by his biological father, he met the elder Vince McMahon at age 12 and eventually followed in his career footsteps into the professional wrestling industry. He saw the company through its years as WWF and then the change to WWE, but in July 2022 resigned as CEO amid sexual misconduct allegations. His daughter was a temporary co-CEO, and in January 2023 he returned to chair the WWE board of directors.

Birthdate: Aug. 24, 1945

Birthplace: Pinehurst, N.C.

Education: BA from East Carolina University

Spouse: Linda Edwards McMahon

Children: 2 (Shane McMahon, Stephanie McMahon)