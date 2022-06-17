Stephanie McMahon Named Interim Chairwoman and CEO, Vince McMahon Steps Away

The company announced on Friday, June 17 that McMahon will step down from his role as chairman and CEO until the investigation is finished. His daughter will take over those roles in the meantime. However, McMahon will still retain his role in the creative content department. He's involved with developing storylines for all of the WWE shows including Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. In a rather surprising tweet, the company also announced that McMahon will appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.