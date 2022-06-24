Market Realist
Home > Net Worth
Stephanie McMahon
Source: Stephanie McMahon Facebook

Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Stock Makes Up Most of Her Millions

Kathryn Underwood - Author
By

Jun. 24 2022, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

As a former wrestler, Stephanie McMahon is now a corporate executive for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). She's also married to a professional WWE wrestler. Her path in the pro wrestling world isn't surprising. She’s the daughter of Vince McMahon, the WWE founder and CEO. According to CelebrityNetWorth, McMahon’s net worth is $150 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie McMahon

Wrestler, Chairwoman and Interim CEO of WWE

Net worth: $150 Million

Stephanie McMahon Levesque is the daughter of the founder of World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE. Her father is Vince McMahon, who started WWE and has been its CEO. Currently, Vince is under investigation for allegations against him. Stephanie has been a professional wrestler and is married to fellow wrestler “Triple H.” She has held various corporate positions at WWE over the years and holds a large amount of WWE stock.

Birthdate: September 24, 1976

Birthplace: Hartford, Conn.

Education: Boston University

Spouse: Paul Levesque (“Triple H”)

Children: 3

Political Party: Republican

How much is Stephanie McMahon’s WWE salary?

McMahon is compensated well for her work on the executive level at WWE. In 2021, she had a reported WWE salary of $730,000. In addition to the base salary, her other forms of compensation totaled $2.59 million.

Article continues below advertisement
Stephanie McMahon
Source: Stephanie McMahon FB

Stephanie McMahon has wrestled in the ring as well as worked on the corporate side of the WWE business for many years.

Her total pay for 2021 came from $583,523 in stock awards, $511,000 from a non-equity incentive plan, and $767,682 for other forms of compensation.

McMahon’s total compensation went up over the past several years as well. In 2019, her total compensation was reported as $2.027 million, and in 2020 she made $2.187 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on public disclosures of salary and bonuses over the years as well as WWE stock holdings, McMahon has an estimated net worth of $150 million in 2022. McMahon reportedly owns about 2.47 percent of the WWE common stock, according to CelebrityNetWorth, and the value of that stock can fluctuate.

Stephanie McMahon was a wrestler and has held various positions at WWE.

McMahon has been involved in WWE and WWF her entire career, beginning with modeling for WWF catalogs as a teenager. She debuted as a wrestler in 1999 and participated in a number of storylines, including fictional ones with Triple H that led to her eventually marrying him in real life.

Article continues below advertisement

For WWE, McMahon has served as a writer, executive vice president, and chief brand officer. She currently is the acting CEO of the company.

stephanie mcmahon wwe
Source: Stephanie McMahon Facebook
Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie McMahon is the interim CEO of WWE.

Her father, Vince, was the chairman and CEO of WWE until a recent probe into his actions.

The investigation involves allegations that Vince had a romantic relationship with an employee and subsequently paid her millions in hush money. Vince owns about 80 percent of WWE’s stock, according to IndieWire. The company’s market cap has dropped from $5 billion to about $4.5 billion in the past week.

McMahon had taken a leave of absence as the chief brand officer, but just weeks later took over as interim CEO after the allegations against her father became public.

Advertisement

Latest Net Worth News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.