How Much Does a Youth Hockey Coach Make? Annual and Hourly Wages Disclosed By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 2 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

If you’re considering working as a youth hockey coach, it’s a good idea to know how much they make and the skills you’ll need for the job. Like any job, the hourly pay for youth hockey coaches varies based on location and experience. Generally, the more experienced you are, the more you can seek from an employer. So, how much does a youth hockey coach make?

Youth hockey coaches work with various age groups, including Mini Mite (ages 5–6), Mite (ages 7–8), Squirt (ages 9–10), Peewee (ages 11–12), Bantam (ages 13–14), Minor Midget (ages 15–16), and Major Midget (ages 15–18). Keep reading to learn more about the job and the cities where youth hockey coaches are paid the highest.

How much do youth hockey coaches make annually?

Source: Getty Images

As of January 2023, youth hockey coaches earn, on average, $38,233 a year, according to ZipRecruiter. While some coaches can earn as much as $61,500, the employment marketplace says others are paid $12,000 a year. Glassdoor, another job marketplace for employers and employees to connect, provided similar figures as ZipRecruiter, though it listed the average annual salary for a youth hockey coach in the U.S. as $49,128.

How much do youth hockey coaches make per hour?

If we’re using ZipRecrutier’s estimate of $38,233 a year, then a youth hockey coach would make $18.38 per hour. This would equate to $147.05 a day, $735 a week, or $3,186 a month (before taxes and withholdings) if you worked 40 hours per week. If we used the higher annual salary estimate provided by Glassdoor, here’s what the figures would be: $23.62 per hour, $188.95 per day, $945 per week, and $4,094 per month (before taxes and withholdings).

Source: Unsplash

Which cities pay the highest for youth hockey coaches?

Employers take into account many factors in order to determine how much they will pay for a particular job with location and experience serving as the two biggest factors. Generally, jobs in cities with a lower cost of living tend to offer less than those in places where it's more expensive to live. But, if you’re looking to get paid the most working as a youth hockey coach, ZipRecruiter says these are some of the cities that pay the highest salaries for this position:

San Jose, Calif. – $46,755 annually

Oakland, Calif. – $46,255

Hayward, Calif. – $45,265

Seattle, Wash. – $45, 219

Concord, Calif. – $44,557

Barnstable Town, Mass. – $44,519

Sunnyvale, Calif. – $44,471

Seaside, Calif. – $43,764

Antioch, Calif. – $43,646

Wasilla, Alaska – $43,325 Salary.com also noted that you can make roughly $45,000 a year working as a youth hockey coach in Atlanta, Marietta, Roswell, or Athens, Ga.

Do you need a degree to become a youth hockey coach?

Source: Getty Images