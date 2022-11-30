If You're Looking for the Cheapest States to Live in, Here Are the Top 5

At this level, many people are priced out of the housing market. But if you think you’ll save money renting your home instead of buying, think again. Rent is also higher than it has been in years past. The median rent in October 2022 was $1,983, compared to $1,839 in 2021, Rent.com data shows.

If all of your expenses are getting too high, it might be time to consider moving to a more affordable state. What are the cheapest states to live in? Keep reading for all the details.