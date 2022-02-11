Where Are the Cheapest Places to Retire? Consider These 5 U.S. States

Some of the most popular cities for retirees in the state include:

Sarasota was named the best place to retire in the United States in 2021 and 2022 by U.S. News and World Reports.

Daytona Beach's an affordable option when it comes to retirement as the median mortgage is $1,220 a month.

Lakeland is centrally located in Florida and according to MoneyWise, the median home value is $195,914.

The biggest selling point for retiring in Florida: no state income tax.