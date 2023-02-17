Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images 8 of the Best Paying Jobs in Major Banks — Heart of the Finance Industry By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 17 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Are you looking for a career change? If you seek a better income and are good with numbers, you may want to consider a career in banking and finance.

What are the best paying jobs in the major banking industry? We've done some digging for you. Keep reading to learn about the best paying jobs in major banks.

What is the major banking industry?

The major banking industry includes the four main activities provided in banking — retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management. According to Statista, four major banks dominate the industry — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.

What are the requirements for a bank job?

To get an entry-level job in banking, like a bank teller, you have to at least graduate from high school or receive your GED. Working as a bank teller is a good way to familiarize yourself with the industry and see if you’re interested in a banking career.

Higher-paying banking jobs may require you to earn a bachelor’s degree and maybe even a master’s degree. Areas of study include finance, accounting, business, economics, and mathematics.

What are the best-paying jobs in major banks?

If you’re interested in the major banking industry, here are eight best-paying jobs, according to ZipRecruiter.

1. Stockbroker

A stockbroker’s role is to buy and sell stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and securities for individuals and businesses. They act as a sort of mediator between buyers and sellers. Stockbrokers work long hours, starting their day early in the morning before the opening bell on Wall Street and sometimes working as much as 12 hours a day. The average annual salary for a stockbroker is $149,666.

2. Commercial banker

A commercial banker works primarily for corporate customers like businesses, companies, and corporations. Their role is to maintain relationships with existing customers while also attracting new clients. The average annual salary for commercial bankers is $147,777.

3. Mortgage branch manager

Banks often provide mortgages, and a mortgage branch manager oversees the operations of a bank’s mortgage lending department. A bank's mortgage loan department helps homebuyers with loan options and refinancing existing mortgages. The average annual salary for a mortgage branch manager is $138,309.

4. Options trader

Similar to how stockbrokers buy and sell stocks, options traders buy and sell stock options. Options are different from stock in that they're more of a contract allowing someone to buy or sell a stock at a specific time and price. Options traders spend much of their job forecasting the best price to buy a stock option and how clients can get the most profit with the least risk in their investment portfolio. The average annual salary for an options trader is $134,405.

5. Investment officer

Investment officers can work at financial institutions, finance consulting groups, and government agencies. They identify and secure investments and business opportunities that benefit the bank or group where they work. The average annual salary for an investment officer is $114,330.

6. Equity research associate

An equity research associate is a financial analyst who researches market trends and recommends bonds, options, and stocks to financial managers. The average annual salary for equity research associates is $110,000.

7. Commodity broker

Commodities are raw materials or agricultural products that investors can buy and sell. A commodities broker helps investors with these transactions. The average annual salary for a commodity broker is $97,400.

8. Private banker