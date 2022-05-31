Pros and Cons of Using a Mortgage Broker When Purchasing a Home

A broker may be your best bet if navigating the mortgage market feels intimidating. The broker will apply for loans on your behalf and handle most of the required processes, which will save you time and headache. Since mortgage brokers work with multiple lenders, they can get you a broad selection of loan types. They’re also better placed to negotiate the best terms. There are lenders that work exclusively with intermediaries, which means you would need to go through a broker to access their loans.